PlayStation 5 Will Show How Long You Played Games

According to new information, Sony will introduce the ‘playing time’ feature that players have wanted for a long time on PlayStation 5. With this feature, players will be able to see how many hours they played a game.

Sony’s next generation game console, PlayStation 5, will be released in select regions on November 12. The day that the game console will be released in our country will be November 19. Although the PlayStation 5 is a few days away, some new details about the game console continue to emerge.

We have just started to see what kind of interface Sony will offer us with the PlayStation 5. Here is a new feature that Sony will offer to the players in a new shared interface visual. Long wanted by gamers, this feature was familiar to PC gamers.

PlayStation 5 will show play time:

As can be seen in the published image, Sony will now start to show you how much you played a game. The feature can be used in PlayStation 4 games along with new generation games. However, the last time you played the game will also be located next to the playing clock.

This feature offered by Sony with PlayStation 5 has been available on many platforms that computer gamers are accustomed to for many years. As with these platforms, you will probably need an internet connection and a constant connection to PlayStation Network to take advantage of the feature and constantly update your playing time.



