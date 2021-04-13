Playstation 5 update ready: External storage!

Playstation 5 update is ready. Although the year 2020 was engraved with the coronavirus epidemic all over the world, there have been important developments in the technology world despite all the setbacks. One of these is the sale of Sony PlayStation 5 and new Xbox models.

Consoles, which were sold out within minutes after they were put on the market, came to the fore with stock problems for a long time. We can say that while there are delays in production and delivery processes due to the epidemic, it is now largely back to normal.

Sony has prepared the first major software update for the PlayStation 5 in the meantime and will deliver it to users tomorrow. The article published on PlayStation Blog was announced.

PlayStation 5 gets storage feature to external disk

The fact that the game sizes increase to hundreds of GB levels is a difficult situation for the players on both PC and console sides. Aside from installing huge updates, storing these games is also a problem.

In this context, storage to an external USB disk is activated for PlayStation 5. Thanks to this feature, which will work with the specified compatible discs, you will not have to delete any games when your storage space is full.

However, it is not possible to play these games. Yes, you did not hear it wrong, you can only store it and it becomes playable if you copy it to the device.

This feature should not be confused with external M2 SSD support. While Sony announced that it is still working on the feature that allows to expand the storage space with M.2 SSDs, it did not share any date.

Improvements have been made to the Game Base menu for more customization and improved control. From quickly switching between Parties and Friends to turning notifications on and off, many features are now much faster.

Sharing gameplay between PlayStation 5 and 4 has been made possible thanks to the intergenerational Share Play feature. In this way, PlayStation 5 users can view the screens of their PS4 owner friends and vice versa. In fact, both parties can test each other’s games.

PlayStation App updated

The PlayStation app is also being updated for a better experience. Recently introduced features such as saving products to the wish list, receiving notifications when your friends are online, and changing the console’s online status.

With the update, which will be released in the coming weeks, it will become available on PlayStation 5 for features such as joining a multiplayer session, managing storage space, comparing trophy collections with your friends, and sorting and filtering products shown on PlayStation Store.