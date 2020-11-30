PlayStation 5: two different fan models discovered

The PlayStation 5 is now available worldwide, albeit with serious stock problems, as a competitor equal to the rival Xbox Series X. The device has proved to be powerful and quite silent in general, thanks to its large size and a new system cooling system that uses liquid metal as the heat transfer interface from the processor to the heat sink.

As the console’s teardown video showed weeks before its launch, the fan is also one of the highlights of the PS5’s cooling. With a diameter of 120mm and great thickness, around 45mm, the fan is able to draw air from both sides of the device, creating air flow strong enough to maintain good temperatures and low noise level.

However, some PS5 owners can rely on a quieter device than others, as Les Numeriques discovered. When disassembling devices of the same number (CFI-1016A), being a test unit and four belonging to team members, the publication found two different models of fans, both different from the one shown during the official teardown.

The two fans have the same dimensions and differ only in the shape of the blades. While one has blades that extend to the center, another has blades only at the end of the circumference. According to Les Numeriques, this ends up influencing the amount of noise that the PS5 will emit during use.

The model with blades only at the ends generates up to 38dB at the air intake, with the blades variant up to the center increasing this number to 43dB. The difference is small and should be imperceptible to most people, in addition to being significantly less than the 60dB achieved by PS4 in some cases, but it can end up bothering some users.

To find out which models are equipped on your PS5, just remove the sides and look through the fan protection grid, wide enough to allow the inside to be seen. It is not yet known if there are differences in performance between the two, nor how it could influence in the future, but at first noise seems to be the only differentiating factor.



