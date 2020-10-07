PlayStation 5 trailer of NBA 2K21 released

The trailer of NBA 2K21, the newest member of the NBA 2K series, one of the most popular sports games in the world, has been released for PlayStation 5. The trailer looks like an indication of what can be done on the next generation consoles.

The new generation consoles of both Sony and Microsft have very advanced hardware features compared to the current generation consoles. Of course, the expectations from the big games that will be released on the next generation consoles are quite high in parallel with these hardware features.

Although we will start to see the actual capacities of the new generation consoles a few years after the release of the consoles, at least some games are quite suitable to show what can be done visually. Here is one of these games NBA 2K21.

The new generation trailer of NBA 2K21

Visual Concepts and 2K Sports have released the next generation trailer of NBA 2K21, the newest addition to the NBA 2K franchise. The game, which is recorded on the PlayStation 5 console and is still in development, is just a small indicator of what can be done on the new generation consoles.

Although 2K Sports does not yet clearly show the improvements in the visual field, there will be improvements in texture quality, light tracking reflections on the field, of course, a 4K 60 FPS gameplay is expected to be included in the game. Although there are no official statements on these issues yet, it is possible to say that NBA 2K21 will look quite impressive at least on PlayStation 5.

Of course, there is also a price issue. NBA 2K21 will debut on November 10 for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles in countries such as the US and Japan, and November 12 for PlayStation 5 consoles. It will be released on November 19 on PlayStation 5 consoles in the rest of the world. In addition, 2K21 will be the first NBA 2K game to debut with a $ 70 price tag. How do you think this price increase will affect the game?



