Playstation 5: The Eco-Friendly Move From Sony

PlayStation 5 wants to draw attention to the use of plastic that has increased in recent years with its recyclable packaging approach for peripherals. Sony will make the packaging of its game consoles from environmentally friendly materials. The company has revealed details on its recyclable packaging approach for PlayStation 5 and peripherals. Accordingly, Sony found clever ways to reduce the use of plastic without damaging the aesthetic appeal of the packaging.

Recyclable packaging

The PlayStation 5 surprised many people with its curved white aesthetic that broke off from the PS4 system family. The large size revealed that the contents of the packaging would result in a significant amount of plastic waste. While packaging poses a challenge for Sony, it seems the company will tackle it.

According to a blog post published by Kieren Mayers, Sony’s Director of Environmental and Technical Compliance, he said that they manufacture the packaging of the PlayStation 5 using a minimum amount of plastic and are designed to be completely recyclable. This required Sony to replace many individual plastic components with paper components. However, the company removed some plastic bags that provide protection for guides and cables.

Sony has also applied a similar philosophy to the package design of PlayStation 5 accessories, such as the standalone DualSense (PlayStation 5 joystick) controllers that come with the system. In the past, accessory packs such as the PlayStation 4’s DualShock controller used window-shaped plastics to view the contents of the box. Now these plastic windows have been replaced with pictures of the products in the box. Sony also used folding paper hanging hooks for its DualSense instead of glued plastic hooks.

A work is being done for PS5 cases as well.

PlayStation 5 owners anticipate that these efforts will extend to the upcoming PlayStation 5 game cases as well. According to Mayers, some Sony game cases launched in the European market in 2021 will have recycled polypropylene (chemical compound with a wide range of uses from automotive industry parts to textile and food packaging). This move could open the door to environmentally conscious game packaging around the world.