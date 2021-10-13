Playstation 5 Stock Back At Major Retailers

New batches of PlayStation 5 have just hit stores and this could be your opportunity to secure the newest console from Sony. With high demand, PlayStation 5 video game stock tends to run out quickly in stores, so you need to hurry if you want to secure the device.

For now, you can find the console on Amazon, Submarino and also Webfone, but don’t worry, we’ll update as soon as a new offer appears at a retailer. Remember: it’s important to stay alert and be quick if the product is on your wish list.