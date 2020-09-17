PlayStation 5 release date and features announced

The release date and features of Sony’s popular game console PlayStation 5 have been announced.

The PS5 will go on sale on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

On November 19, it will be sold worldwide.

There will be two versions of the game console. While PlayStation 5 can also run games sold on Blu-ray discs, PS5 Digital Edition will only be able to run games downloaded from the internet.

The US price of PS5 was announced as 500 dollars, the EU price was 500 euros, and the UK price was 450 pounds.

The digital version will be 400 dollars in the US, 400 euros in the EU and 460 in the UK.

PS5 features

The PlayStation 5 has an AMD Zen 2 architecture, an eight-core processor with a frequency of 3.5 GHz.

RAM memory is 16 GB and storage space is 825 GB in PS5.

It is stated that the loading time of the games will decrease significantly with the use of SSD technology in the console.

It has been announced that the ray tracing feature in the graphics engine of the console will make the lights in the games look much more realistic.

PS5 will be able to display images up to 120 Hz on 4K televisions.

The console also supports 8K televisions.

PS5 games

The first games to be released with PlayStation 5 were also introduced at the promotional event organized by Sony.

Some of them are as follows:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy

God of War: Ragnarok

Final Fantasy XIV

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Devil May Cry 5

Deathloop

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Fortnite.

PlayStation, Microsoft’s Xbox game console, the rival next-generation Xbox game console X Series Turkey announced this week the sale price.



