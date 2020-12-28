PlayStation 5 produced with 20 KG gold is on the way

Caviar, a Russian-based company that produces luxury versions of many technological devices, including iPhone models, introduced a pure gold-plated version of the PlayStation 5 released last November.

20 Kg pure gold plated PlayStation 5

In the gold-plated PlayStation 5 version, the Caviar does not touch the technical characteristics of the devices, except for the design, as it does in other luxury versions. Caviar’s experienced team covers the PlayStation 5 with 8 layers of pure gold. The weight of the gold on the console reaches 20 Kg. Together with the remaining precious metals and the device itself, this weight reaches 30 Kg. In addition, Caviar handles the design of DualSense, the controller of PlayStation 5.

The rest of the controller, whose trackpad is gold, is covered in alligator leather. If we look at the gold coating on the trackpad, it seems that this part will not have any functionality. There is no price specified for this PlayStation 5, which is covered with pure gold. However, it is thought to be very expensive.

What do you think about PlayStation 5 covered with 20 Kg of pure gold? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section.



