In this process where new generation game consoles are not on the agenda; The Xbox Series X and Series S were announced by Microsoft, and eyes turned to PlayStation. An exciting statement came from Sony. The event, where the PlayStation 5 price and release date will be announced, has been announced.

New event date given for PlayStation 5

The previous PlayStation event by Sony was disappointing. The reason for this disappointment was the lack of information shared at the event. At the launch of the company; it showed new games, some features and design of the device. However, at the event announced this time, all the details of the new generation console are expected to be announced.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

PlayStation 5 price and release date will be announced on September 16. The details of the new generation console will be announced at this announced event.

The price of the device is expected to be $ 499, according to previously leaked information. If we look at the competitor console; The Xbox Series X price was $ 499 and the Series S price was $ 299.

Before the official announcement, the expectation for the PlayStation 5 release date is November 20. However, this will become clear at the event on September 16th. If we look at the brand’s rival Xbox in this regard; The Xbox Series X and Series S will be pre-order on September 22.



