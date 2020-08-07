PlayStation 5 predicted to sell more than Xbox Series X

As the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are due to be announced in 2020, competition between the two is expected to remain fierce. Today we have sales forecasts for both made by DFC Intelligence, which specializes in the gaming industry. According to her, the Sony console should sell much more than Microsoft’s. Check the detailed statistics.

The forecast specifically says that the PlayStation 5 should sell much more until 2024 in a proportion of 2 PS5 for an Xbox Series X sold, since both companies are using different market strategies, as recently Microsoft is increasingly integrating its Game Pass with Project xCloud to portable devices like the Galaxy Note 20.

According to figures released by DFC Intelligence, the PS5 should be the third Sony console to sell more than 100 million units because most consumers prefer PlayStation, according to research conducted by the company, where the Xbox is only stronger in English-speaking countries, with low preference in Japan and Europe, two major gamers markets.

However, it must be remembered that the Game Pass has received several improvements and should now extend its reach to mobile and PC players; so Microsoft may have to compete a lot more with other brands like Nintendo, since it has invested a lot in portability to play anywhere on mobile devices, than with Sony.

Finally, we must just remember that the official prices of the consoles have not yet been released and they are decisive elements in this equation that will determine which one the majority should choose, especially at this moment. What we have so far are just rumors that indicate that the Xbox Series X will be 100 euros cheaper than the PS5, which could turn this game around.



