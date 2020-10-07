PlayStation 5 NBA 2K21 gameplay video released

PlayStation 5, the rival of the Xbox Series X as a new generation console this year, is known for all its features and looks. As the big wait continues, the NBA 2K21 gameplay video was released on PS5 today.

PlayStation 5 and NBA 2K21 gameplay footage released

PlayStation 5, which is highly anticipated in our country, looks very strong with its technical features on paper. As such, it is also curious how the console will offer a gaming experience.

With a video released, this curiosity of the players will be met to some extent. The gameplay video of the NBA 2K21 game is exciting with its graphics quality.

The video, in which the graphics are very lively and reflect the atmosphere well, will excite especially basketball lovers and players enough. Although 2K Sports has not yet clearly demonstrated the improvements in the visual field, it is expected that there will be improvements in texture quality, light tracking reflections on the field will include a 4K 60 FPS gameplay.

You can watch the official gameplay video of Visual Concepts and 2K Sports for the PS5 NBA 2K21 below.



