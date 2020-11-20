PlayStation 5 launch: Where can I buy the new console?

PlayStation has been an exponent of the video game industry for a long time, delivering great titles and world-class consoles. With those expectations, the arrival of Sony’s latest invention in the country is expected: PlayStation 5.

The console is now available in stores for those who purchased it in the pre-sale between September 18 and October 16. November 19 was the date indicated for the lucky people who got hold of Sony’s new creation early. Unfortunately, for those who bought through Falabella, they will have to wait a little longer due to the theft of the truck that transported the consoles to the points of sale.

Along with the new console are great games exclusive to PS5: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, Demon’s Souls and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. All of them new and improved for the complete enjoyment of the players. In addition, a new version of Grand Theft Auto V will also arrive, improved in performance and with an expansion of the map. Fans of the saga are still waiting for the continuation of the latest adventure in Los Santos, which has been speculated, will take place in Rio de Janeiro.

For those who purchase the console from November 19, they will have to wait about a month to get the PS5. The delivery date for the new batch of consoles is set for December 15. For now there will be no physical units in the associated stores, since the sale is only online and with prior reservation.



