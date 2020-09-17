PlayStation 5 is on the shelves starting November 12

Sony announced that the video game console PlayStation 5 will go on sale on November 12.

According to a statement from Sony Interactive Entertainment, the video game console PlayStation 5 will be available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea on November 12. Worldwide sales of the console will begin on November 19.

Jim Ryan, CEO and President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, commented in the statement, “Since we announced our next generation console last year, we have had surprising support from game developers and game enthusiasts around the world. We are only a few months away from launching the PlayStation 5, where we will offer a next-generation experience that goes beyond the experience. ” used the expressions.

The ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive version of the console will be on the shelves at a suggested retail price of $ 499 and the digital version without an optical drive at $ 399.

Stores will start taking PS5 pre-orders from tomorrow.



