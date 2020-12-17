Playstation 5 is available for purchase

The new console from Sony arrived with everything. Considered the biggest video game launch in history in the USA, it barely hit stores and soon got sold out. If you were not one of the lucky ones who managed to buy the device in the popular pre-sale here in Brazil, we have good news for you: the console is now available for purchase on Amazon, but with deliveries scheduled for February.

New PS5 Features

Launched to succeed the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, the Playstation 5 brings with it a modern design and powerful features, such as its video card. With an additional advanced GPU, it provides a better resolution to the visuals of games, such as the ray tracing function that simulates the way the light moves and reflects on different surfaces, such as water and glass, for example, making characters and landscapes even more realistic.

Another important function is the backward compatibility of the PS5, which will allow the user to access the games of the old PS4 by inserting the physical discs or by digital means, downloading the games purchased for PS4 directly from the PlayStation Store to the new console. Something that can be done, for example, for recently released games, such as Cyberpunk 2077.

Sales in Brazil

With a powerful pre-sale, which made the product sold out in a few days, new products will arrive in stores in Brazil soon. For now, on Amazon, you will find the standard version of the console available for purchase with delivery scheduled for the second month of 2021.



