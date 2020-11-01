Playstation 5: Initial feedback on Dualsense controller

Thanks to the various press organizations and influencers who received the PS5 in advance, we are entitled to various opinions and initial feedback concerning the next-gen console and in particular about its controller, the famous Dualsense.

Only a few more days to wait! Unlike Cyberpunk 2077, Sony’s PS5 will indeed be available on November 19, even if the conditions to recover it should be more complicated than usual, with the many current restrictions related to the re-containment of France. On the other hand, if you are one of the lucky ones who will have the console delivered on the day of its release, then you will have the chance to test the next-gen before everyone else! And among the new features of this console, the Dualsense controller is one of the most anticipated, and the most praised at the moment by the press and influencers who were able to receive the console in advance. Moreover, thanks to these, we were able to learn more about the controller of the PS5, and obviously there is only good news!

For example, the NintendoSmash.com site was able to do an article summarizing the new features of the Dualsense, and among these, we especially note a big improvement in the battery of the controller. Thus, while one would have thought that with the new features implemented in the console (haptic controls), the controller would benefit from a less powerful autonomy than the Dualshock 4, it will in fact be nothing. In reality, according to NintendoSmash, the autonomy of the Dualsense is 50% greater than that of the last Dualshock (an autonomy which can obviously vary depending on the game being played). This would therefore allow the player to enjoy his controller for much longer without having to recharge it. What bring good comfort to the player, especially during long sessions. By the way, if the PS5 is displayed out of stock everywhere for pre-order, this is not the case for the Dualsense controller, which you can nab here for example.

This article contains an affiliate link to support melty in the event of a purchase, without impacting the price.



