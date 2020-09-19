The new generation PlayStation 5 device sizes that Sony will be selling all over the world on November 19, have emerged in FCC. The new photos reveal that the console is quite big.

PlayStation 5 device sizes displayed on FCC

Horizontal photos of Sony’s new game console have been released at the FCC. The photos of the real size of the console revealed that the PlayStation 5 was the largest among the next generation consoles.

With the box-shaped design and size of Microsoft’s new game console, the Xbox Series X, the resemblance to the resulting PS5 device dimensions is visible.

In the photos where several of the ports on the console are displayed, 2 USB 3.0 inputs, 1 HDMI and power input are seen. However, it is not understood where to access the NVMe slot, which Sony says to be an expandable memory, despite the close-up photos. In addition, considering the company’s statement that the PS5 will be customizable, one of the two white panels of the console is expected to be removable.

Sony’s new console will meet with players in the USA, Japan, Canada, South Korea on November 12, and worldwide on November 19. The standard version of the console will be $ 499.99 and the digital version for $ 399.99.



