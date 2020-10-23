PlayStation 5 color changing motherboards announced

The design of the PS5 was made official in June and since then it has gained several concepts such as the Black Edition and the version inspired by the game Spider-Man: Miles Morales. However, these models may seem difficult to find, as these editions are usually limited by Sony when released.

However, this problem may already be in the past with the covers announced today by PlateStation5, which can be used on the console to give an even more elegant and personalized look with 5 different colors: black, red, chrome, blue and camouflage for those who are anxious by Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Check out some available options:

The cards are obviously not official, but they do allow you to have a more interesting look on the console if you purchase both in the standard version and for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The plates cost 32 pounds for UK users and 39 dollars for US residents, about R $ 218 in direct conversion. However, shipping can be done worldwide.

As it could not be missing, the black version is also available and should be the favorite of many users who did not really like the original white look of the PlayStation 5, check it out more closely in the images below.

It is worth mentioning that, for now, they are only in pre-sale and will only be available from November 12th, however they indicate that they intend to deliver within 2 weeks after the payment is approved, which should certainly take a while. little more for Brazilians, as usual.

Finally, if you find it very difficult to change the PS5 cards, DBrand also announced that stickers will be released to personalize the console, which is much easier to do, but can leave marks when removed, just like with Nintendo Switch in 2017 with the same manufacturer.

So far she has announced that stickers imitating carbon fiber, wood, metal and stone will be available by the end of 2020 for between $ 9.95 and $ 14.95 depending on the print.



