IGN, as we know it with video game reviews, released a video of the PlayStation 5 box opening. The PS5, whose box content has been completely revealed, is also a few days away.

PlayStation 5 box opening video released!

IGN, who we know very well, recently examined the PS5 box from outside in a video titled “We have the PlayStation 5 but we can only show the box”. Today, the PlayStation 5 and DualSense controller box opening video was released.

The PS5 box content, which is quite large compared to the PS4, includes 1 DualSense, console stand, 1 HDMI 2.1 cable, Type-C cable and power adapter.

The PlayStation 5, which is positioned vertically and horizontally with the stand in the video, does not move easily with slight blows. This situation may relieve pets to a little bit. The screw used for the stand and the screw cover under the console can be hidden in the secret compartment on the stand.

In the other box opening video of IGN, DualSense appears. There is no charging cable next to the controller, which comes out of the box in white color. In addition to DualSense, PlayStation HD Camera, multi charging station for DualSense and Pulse 3D Wireless Headset box openings are also included in the video.



