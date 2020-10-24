PlayStation 5 Begins to Reach Media and Influencers

PlayStation 5, the next generation game console that Sony will launch on November 12, has begun to be taken over by media and influencers in the USA today. Media organizations and influencers shared the PlayStation 5 box.

PlayStation 5, one of the next generation consoles that the game world is looking forward to, will be released on November 12th. The console, which will bring the new generation graphics into our lives, started to be sent to the media organizations and influencers followed by the world a few days before its release. People who took the consoles early, have already begun to share images of PlayStation 5.

Famous organizations and influencers operating in the United States featured exciting images of the new generation console in their posts. With the shared images, it was also revealed how the PlayStation 5 will be presented to the players in a box.

PlayStation 5 sent to selected individuals and organizations:

Among the names that took over Sony’s new game console PlayStation 5 were Austin Evans from YouTube channel This Is and Jeff Bakalar from CNET. In addition to these names, the platforms that took over the console included Polygon, GamesRadar, Washington Post, TechRadar and more.

Good morning everyone. I can officially confirm the PS5 does in fact come in a box. This will be the end of my coverage for the day. Thank you pic.twitter.com/9vSVAXyIch — Jeff Bakalar (@jeffbakalar) October 23, 2020

The platforms and people who said that the PlayStation 5 got their hands, showed the box of the console in their posts. As far as we can see from the images, the new box of PlayStation 5 did not carry a special design. It was stated that the contents of the box included a PlayStation 5 game console, wireless controller, HDMI cable, power cable and USB cable.

In addition, Sony stated in the box that the new generation game console has 825 GB of storage. It was also stated in the articles on the box that the PlayStation 5 will come out of the box with the platform game called Astro’s Playroom, as Sony explained before.

Sony announced in a new blog post published yesterday that PlayStation 5 will support many entertainment platforms. PlayStation 5, which will be more than a game console, will come out of the box with Apple TV +, Disney +, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch and YouTube apps. In addition, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock will be added to the console later.



