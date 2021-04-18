PlayStation 5 becomes the fastest-selling console in US history

PlayStation 5: Monster Hunter Rise and Outriders make their debuts going straight into No. 2 and No. 3 respectively, with Call of Duty leading the sales chart.

The PS5 stock problems have no signs of improving in the coming months, and even less if it continues to sell at the rate it is doing. Specifically in the United States, according to a report by the NPD Group and its analyst Mat Piscatella, Sony’s new console has become the fastest-selling in the history of the country of the stars and stripes, in terms of units sold and income in its first five months on the market.

Hardware sales for the month of March also represent a new record, being valued at no less than 680 million dollars, which represents an increase of 47% compared to March 2020. This establishes 2021 as the month of most fruitful March in history, surpassing 2008, which held the previous record with $ 552 million. Piscatella compares the video game consumption figures of the past month with those of some during the period of greatest incidence of the pandemic, where video games had, how could it be otherwise, great protagonists of the entertainment of the population around the world.

COD returns to the top

In terms of video game sales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War once again leads the list of best-selling software, but also highlights the fact that two new releases complete the Top 3 of the best-selling games of the month of March: It is Monster Hunter Rise and the surprising Outriders, which manages to place a remarkable third place despite its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass.

Meanwhile, another that months later continues to sell at a very good pace is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which ranks fifth above other PlayStation exclusives such as Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II. A very commendable achievement for the Insomniac game, since it is a standalone expansion and not a full game, but it is surely one of the titles chosen by