PlayStation 5 Allegedly Released in Mid-November

According to the Video Game Chronicle’s report, information obtained from sources indicated that the PlayStation 5 would go on sale in mid-November. According to the same sources, the Xbox Series X will debut in the first week of November.

The Japanese-based technology giant Sony has officially introduced the highly anticipated next-generation game console PlayStation 5 in recent weeks. The console has already managed to win the admiration of many of us thanks to its unique design. However, Sony has not shared much information about the technical details of the game console, despite the passing weeks.

However, the information that Sony did not share was not limited to technical details. The company did not make a statement about when it will launch its next generation console. Expectations to date indicated that the game console will be released in the last months of 2020.

PlayStation 5 may come out in mid-November:

A new report by the Video Game Chronicle gave a big clue about the date PlayStation 5 will be released. PlayStation 5 will be released in mid-November, according to information the site claims to have obtained from some supplier sources. In addition, according to sources, Sony will organize a 1-week large-scale advertising campaign that will start on November 13.

The site’s sources also shared some information about PlayStation 5’s rival Xbox Series X. According to sources, Xbox Series X was earlier than PlayStation 5; It will probably debut in the first week of November. Sources have said that this whole situation is likely to change very quickly.

So, what else does the timeframe when Sony will introduce the PlayStation 5 point? Major productions such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could also be promoted with PlayStation 5, according to the Video Game Chronicle. However, the Black Friday discounts held in November can also be an advantage for Sony.

Sony has previously announced that only the game console will be released during the holiday time regarding the release date of PlayStation 5. Microsoft had previously announced that the Xbox Series X will meet with us in November. Considering all these developments, we can say that November will be a very exciting month.



