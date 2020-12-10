PlayStation 4 System Software Update 8.03 Released

PlayStation 4 System Software Update 8.03 offers users a new audio option.On the same day, Sony has released an update for both PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) game consoles. PlayStation 4 System Software Update 8.03 adds a new audio option.

With the optional 8.03 update, users can disable the game chat audio. The option to Disable Game Chat Audio has been added under Sound / Devices in the quick menu. If you turn this setting on, the game chat audio is disabled. This way your voice will not be heard and you will not hear the voices of other players. On the other hand, let’s underline that this setting doesn’t apply to group chat audio.

The previous major PlayStation 4 update was System Software Update 8.00. The update introduced major changes for Party and Messages. Also, new Trophy levels and more have been added to the system.



