PlayStation 4 Support Will Probably Continue Until 2022

According to an interview with GameIndustry.biz’s PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, Sony will continue to support PlayStation 4, possibly until 2022. Ryan says the PlayStation 4 base will continue to form the largest community over the next few years.

PlayStation 5, the highly anticipated next-generation game console of Japan-based technology giant Sony, will finally be presented to the players this month. PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has been giving interviews to media outlets in the weeks leading up to the release of the next generation console to inform the public and raise expectations further.

In a recent interview with Jim Ryan via GameIndustry.biz, many details about the release of the PlayStation 5 as well as the future of the current generation PlayStation 4 are shared. It seems that at least some PlayStation 5 exclusive games will continue to arrive for PlayStation 4 until 2022.

PlayStation 5 exclusive games will likely arrive on PlayStation 4 by 2022:

PlayStation 5 will come with many impressive titles like Demon’s Souls Remake and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. However, many fans have noticed that many PlayStation 5 games such as Spider-Man: Morales and Horizon Forbidden West are also coming to PlayStation 4. Although the PlayStation fan community reacted differently to this news, all this seems to be an important part of Sony’s forward plan, according to Jim Ryan.

This is also briefly addressed in the interview with Jim Ryan. Ryan says the platform still has an incredibly large base, so Sony’s eye is also on the future of PlayStation 4. Touching on the increased number of PlayStation 4 players during the coronavirus epidemic, Ryan underlined that the PlayStation 4 community will constitute the vast majority in 2021 and 2022, and that they should keep those people happy.

Ryan did not make a concrete statement saying that PlayStation 5 exclusive games will also come to PlayStation 4, but the dates he mentions point to this. We will see whether these games will be released for PlayStation 4 in the future.



