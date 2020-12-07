PlayStation 3 Receives Blu-Ray Update

With PlayStation 3 System Software 4.87, improvement is achieved on the Blu-Ray side.Sony’s PlayStation 3 game console two generations ago received an update years later. Although it is stated that the system performance has been increased with PlayStation 3 System Software 4.87, it seems that the update is mainly Blu-Ray focused.

For PlayStation 3 owners watching Blu-ray, this latest update system has been stepped up to be able to play newer Blu-ray discs. In addition, a small security fix is ​​being made to the system. This detail was noticed by RPCS3 working on PlayStation 3 emulation. At the moment, Sony has no explanation as to whether this change is correct. On the other hand, if you have a new Blu-Ray movie, you can experience it yourself.

PlayStation 3 was last updated in March of this year. Of course, the update offered a small increase in system performance after the console became the previous generation. If the Blu-Ray update is correct, it is a positive development that Sony has given the system even a little support after years.

PS3 System Update 4.87 has just been released (3rd December 2020) Changelog:

– Updated blu-ray keys for new movie releases

– Minor security fix You do not need to reinstall firmware on the emulator to keep using RPCS3 if you already use 4.86 — RPCS3 (@rpcs3) December 3, 2020



