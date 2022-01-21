PlayStation 2021 Summary: How To See Your Trophies And Hours Played On PS4 And PS5

PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up is the official PlayStation summary with which we can see all our statistics on PS4 and PS5 games from the past year. As has become a tradition in the main manufacturers of consoles and other entertainment services, Sony has published the PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up (PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up), an individual and personalized report that any PS4 or PS5 player who has an account in PS Network can now consult totally free. Trophies, hours played and other interesting statistics, at our service.

How to see your summary PlayStation 2021 step by step

From now until February 20, 2022, all PS4 and PS5 players will be able to consult and share their PlayStation 2021 Summary, which brings with it data such as the number of video games we have played, favorite genres, Trophies obtained from each category, as well as the game time dedicated to those titles that have kept us glued to the screen for the most hours.

All you have to do to consult your PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up report is to log in and, in a matter of seconds, you will have your personalized breakdown with all the data mentioned above plus other general data from the entire PlayStation community; as the most popular weapon in Returnal, the total number of vehicles destroyed in Destruction AllStars or the percentage of players who have found Kit in Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, the most popular PlayStation exclusive video game in 2021

