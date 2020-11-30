PlayStation 2 games run on Xbox Series S and X

Thanks to the developer mode offered by Xbox, a user ran the PlayStation 2 classics on the Xbox Series S. It is an event that may attract the attention of Xbox owners who are especially interested in retro games.

PlayStation 2 games run on Xbox Series S

The YouTube channel called Modern Vintage Gamer ran PlayStation 2 games on Series S. So how could he do that? On the console’s developer mode, RetroArch, an emulator, is run. In addition, Xbox can run EWP (Universal Windows Platform) software. You can also run PlayStation 2 games on Xbox Series X by applying the same methods.

This is the biggest factor in the emulator’s ability to work. Although a PS2 emulator is running on the Xbox, there are still some problems with the emulator. The most important problem is that the emulator has a memory limit of 2 GB, you can only play games that you can throw in this 2 GB. There is no such thing as running an emulator on PlayStation 5. Xbox has only benefited from its architecture and was able to run a software developed for the Windows platform in developer mode.



