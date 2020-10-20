Playing with the PS5 DualSense Controller is “Great”

The head of Counterplay Games praises the characteristics of the controller of the new Sony console, which has adaptive triggers and haptic technology.

Godfall was the first video game officially announced for PlayStation 5. It is not exclusive to the platform, as it also comes out on PC, but in principle a launch on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. is not planned. In an interview with the Official PlayStation Magazine of the Kingdom United, Keith Lee, CEO of Counterplay Games, has highlighted the features of the DualSense, the new controller of the console. According to the manager, taking control is an “incredible” experience, since the sensations of the vibration are transferred to each specific situation.

After years building evolved versions of the DualShock, Sony Interactive Entertainment opted this time for a profound redesign of its controller concept. In this way, not only does its shape change, but new features are added. Adaptive triggers offer more sensitivities when, for example, handling a weapon. It is not the same to press it hard than to do it gently, something that will be reflected in the gameplay. Haptic technology, on the other hand, focuses on increasing tactile sensations depending on the circumstances that occur in the game. In that sense, Astro’s Playground, the title that comes preloaded on the console, is a field of experimentation that the player can access for free.

Fresh from the factory

Godfall is a third-person action game that has been designed as a looter, so collecting equipment and objects will be very common during the game. In addition to being the first title announced for PS5, it was also the first to leave the factory. Randy Pitchford, head of Gearbox Software (publishers and distributors of the game) published a photo on social networks in which he appears with the product in hand:

“Attention, friends who love video games, curious and enthusiastic: watch the first PlayStation 5 game!” “Fresh out of the oven, this is the world’s first manufactured next game title. Congratulations to Counterplay Games and the Gearbox Publishing team! This production will be ready for the launch of the console, on November 19.



