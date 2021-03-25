Playing With Fire: Will feature weekly episodes on Netflix

Netflix’s most talked about romance and making out reality shows will be back in the coming months! While confirming a new season for The Circle and Too Hot to Handle, the channel revealed that it will release new episodes every Wednesday in the months of April, May and June.

The first to be released will be The Circle, which will have two episodes released at once, on April 14th. From then on, every Wednesday we will have a new pair of reality episodes, in which singles will be able to flirt, make friends and get to know each other better without actually meeting. Nothing more like the pandemic, right ?!

The Circle will have its last episode released on May 5th.

Playing with Fire will start in June, changing its release format. The first season had all episodes released at once, but now Netflix will release them one by one every Wednesday, “so you have time to dissect and take a look at each stage of the competition as it unfolds ”, According to Brandon Riegg, vice president of documentaries and realities at Netflix.

Brandon Riegg even joked, guaranteeing that he added some twists and surprises to the reality to keep the game up to date, something that fans will surely love to see!

Now, wait for April to arrive and enjoy some more time at home with the Netflix reality shows!