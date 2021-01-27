Playing with Fire: reality show renewed for more seasons

Netflix renewed for two more seasons its famous reality show Playing with Fire (Too Hot to Handle, in the original). According to information obtained by the Deadline, the new episodes will be filmed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, British territory located in Central America.

Apparently, production is already starting to move to start its work.

The program follows the routine of about ten single participants, between men and women, who gather in a paradisiacal place for what they think is the most intense and exciting summer of their lives. However, despite visible temptations, no one will be able to have sex throughout their stay.

In the event of any such encounter, the final prize may suffer devastating discounts. None of the participants can even kiss or exchange intense caresses.

With this premise, many viewers have ventured into showing the episodes to see how all these difficult situations would be overcome.

Playing with Fire: Netflix stands out with reality show production

Playing with Fire debuted on April 17, 2020 in streaming and has since been widely commented – in addition to suffering some criticism. The selection of participants was the subject of several comments on social networks, which pointed out several problems.

Netflix, however, has not formally commented on the criticisms and continues to stand out with the production of several other reality shows.

In addition to Brincando com Fogo, there is a forecast of more seasons for The Circle – which also has a Brazilian version presented by Giovanna Ewbank – and Marriage to the Blind (Love Is Blind, in the original). Other programs appear to be arriving on the platform soon.

We can only wait for more news related to these productions on Netflix.