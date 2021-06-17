Playing with Fire: Netflix Releases Season 2 Trailer

Playing with Fire: Netflix has unveiled the trailer for season 2 of Playing with Fire, a reality show featuring young singles on a beach paradise. On this island, 10 participants will compete for the prize of US$ 100,000 and, for that, they will have to overcome the challenge of giving up sex, kissing, making out or sexual pleasures of any kind.

However, if any of these rules are broken, fines will be applied on the starting value of the competition. “Will these guys form deeper bonds or will they burn the whole prize?”, highlights the synopsis. “How crazy! We are going bankrupt”, commented a single in the preview.

Check out!

Described by streaming as a “reality against the other side”, “the aim of this retreat is to help [the contestants] in their affective connections”, says Lana, a virtual assistant who “introduces” the program.

According to Ted Sarandos, president of Netflix, Brincando com Fogo became the biggest competition title on the platform after the debut of its 1st season. Such success made him renew the attraction for another two years.

The 2nd season of the reality show will be divided into two parts. The first four episodes will be released on June 23 and the remaining six will arrive the following week. In addition, the attraction will have a Brazilian version, but it has no premiere date yet.