Playing games with iPhone becomes more enjoyable

Apple’s iPhones and iPads already have a controller support. However, with the iOS 14.5 version, which includes many features and started to be tested as of yesterday, new generation controller support will be offered.

Will support DualSense and Series X controller on iPhone

Those who want to experience the innovation detected in iOS 14.5 Beta 1 already need to be a developer or upload the beta profile to their devices. However, considering the high probability of encountering problems, we do not recommend this.

Both controllers come out of the box with the new PlayStation and Xbox models that have been released recently. Currently there is no support for DualSense’s adaptive trigger keys. Later, teams developing games for iOS platforms may make an attempt to use DualSense’s adaptive trigger keys.