Playful teaching can be technological; understand how

Including playful activities in the early childhood education process is still a little explored topic. In most schools, the “traditional” form of teaching is still widely used and many parents do not understand the benefits of adopting a new method in this process.

Using playful activities can greatly favor the teaching-learning process. In addition, this method can also contribute to the development of multiple skills in children, such as concentration, memorization and imagination.

At the invitation of Acer, a brand recognized for its notebooks and other technology products, TecMundo is here to talk about this subject and to explore how playfulness and technology can improve the teaching-learning process.

What does it mean to be playful?

Before we understand the importance of playful teaching, let’s understand what this concept means. The word “ludic” comes from the Latin ludus and has basically two meanings:

Whether for fun or pleasure.

Regarding game or fun.

Although the definition of what is playful seems to be initially related only to games, the word has gained a new concept that goes beyond this type of activity. Currently, we can define playfulness as a way to express freedom and spontaneity through tools and methods that provide pleasure and fun.

The importance of playfulness in early childhood education

The role of playful teaching in early childhood education goes far beyond making classes more fun, dynamic and participatory. As children today have access to many technological resources – such as smartphones and tablets – it is really difficult to get their attention. That’s where playful activities come in the classroom.

Through them, the educator is able to hold the child’s attention and make him more interested in the content. The games proposed by ludic teaching are able to stimulate students’ abilities without their realizing it. Ultimately, the child learns by playing.

However, playful methods do not need to totally exclude traditional forms of teaching. A combination of both may be able to offer a more meaningful and higher-quality teaching-learning process.

The role of electronics in ludic education?

As already mentioned, devices such as smartphones and tablets end up competing with the educator to draw the students’ attention. In this sense, these electronics do not play a positive role in education, and may even hinder. However, it need not always be this way.

When the educator knows how to use technology correctly, the teaching-learning process can benefit. Children today find it very easy to deal with electronics and teaching them through these devices is a very efficient method.

With the help of a computer, for example, the educator can show videos, tell stories and interactively present the content of various subjects – and all of this through a single device. It is in this universe that Acer is a specialist, offering machines specially designed for teachers and educators who want to use technology in the right way.

Ultimately, we don’t need – and shouldn’t – see technology as a villain in the teaching-learning process. Electronics, such as computers and cell phones, can be great allies in the education of children. We just need to learn how to use them correctly.



