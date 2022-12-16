Players of “Modern Warfare 2” Received a Permanent Lock Due to Faulty Activision Anti-Cheating Software

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players are apparently permanently banned from the game, despite the fact that they are not doing anything wrong.

Since the problem is apparently caused by the anti-cheat program Modern Warfare 2 Ricochet, several players are now seeking legal advice after purchasing a game they can no longer play.

Describing the problem in detail in his blog, Mike Swanson, a former Microsoft employee and casual player in Modern Warfare 2, explained how Activision’s “blind faith in the infallibility of their Ricochet anti-cheating software, combined with the buggy and unstable release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, led to erroneous, permanent and non-appealable account locks.” players who do not allow users to run even a single-player game.”

Hello Activision, why are you banning randomly players from Warzone ? Will you give at least a reason for the permanent ban ?#CallofDutyModernWarfareII, #Warzone2, #ActivisionBlizzard #Activision pic.twitter.com/hJyAKKfYD6 — De Mo (@squeedeemontee) November 29, 2022

The blog goes on to explain how, despite the fact that the official Modern Warfare 2 subreddit restricts messages about bans, a special Discord group was created with more than 500 participants who are in the process of submitting reports to the Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission about the unfairness of Activision Blizzard’s business practices.

“These bans leave wrongly accused users who have paid 70 pounds without any explanation, remedies or the opportunity to contact Activision about their problem,” said Swanson, who himself was banned for using “unauthorized software and manipulating game data.” He denies using any fraudulent program.

“For convenience, they cannot tell me what caused the ban, and their decision is final. They helpfully recommend that I “avoid any of these types of violations” in order to keep my account in good condition. Since I don’t know what to avoid and didn’t do anything at all, I didn’t install any other Activision software just in case.”

He added: “Activision can permanently block your account for any reason, without ever telling you why, without providing legal remedies and keeping your money. This is absolutely hostile to the user (if not fraudulent) behavior.”

A similar experience was published on Activision Reddit, and several Steam reviews also mention crashes leading to permanent bans.

Swanson went on to share a message purportedly from Activision Blizzard’s support team saying that they “understand that bans can be frustrating and can sometimes be initiated by Activision for no reason,” before they admitted that they had received “several complaints on the same issue.” but so far nothing has been done.

As a developer, Swanson shared some theories about why bugs can lead to bans.

“Frequent crashes and related errors related to file corruption are mistakenly flagged by the Ricochet anti-cheat program as deliberate manipulation on the part of players. I can imagine the logic that needs to be implemented to avoid such false positives, and given the number of failures in the game, I suspect they have problems with Richochet that they don’t want to consider,” Swanson said. “I have offered to allow Activision developers to remotely connect to my PC to fix this problem, but at the time of publication I have not received a response.”

Earlier this year, Apex Legends players reported an error related to the game’s anti-cheat program, which also led to unfair bans.

From other news, Amazon Games publishes another game to restart Tomb Raider.