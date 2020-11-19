Player turns PS5 on tube TV with adapter

Recently, a player took the risk of plugging his Xbox Series X into a tube TV to test how the image would behave, and it wasn’t long before someone tried to do the same with the PlayStation 5.

The image you see below is courtesy of a Twitter user known as Anthraxza, who achieved the feat after using an adapter and certainly a few more cables to make the PS5 run on the tube TV (since the last consoles to have AV output were the PS3 and Xbox 360).

So, would you have the courage to experiment with the genre and go back to the times of Super Nintendo and Mega Drive with Dark Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales on your PlayStation 5?



