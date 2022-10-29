Player Ratings: Tottenham Hotspur U-21 — Manchester United U-21 — 1:1.

The Manchester United Under-21 youth squad once again demonstrated heroism in the last minute, scoring a goal in the last second and saving a point in a hard-fought 1-1 physical draw away to Tottenham Hotspur. Here are our player ratings for this match:

(score 6 corresponds to the average)

Radek Vitek — 7.5 — made some big saves, in particular, a couple of 1-on-1 moments, and was good at getting out and sweeping balls from above.

Marc Jurado – 7.5 – equalized with a delay, fantastically completing the ball into the top corner. I could also make a couple of assists with his abbreviation from the author. Defensively, he was ambiguous, made some strong tackles, but at times he lost too easily.

Teden Mengi — 7.5 is the calmest with the ball in the back line, he was responsible for passing the ball to midfield and was very strong in defense, using his strength and speed to disrupt a number of counterattacks, despite the numerical superiority. Spurs tried to piss him off with dirty calls, but he was calm all the time and controlled the situation.

Rhys Bennett – 6 – skipped past too easily and struggled with the pace of the Spurs attack on him. But he coped well with the physical fights in which the Spurs strikers dirty participated, because of which he could have been removed from the field when he hit William Lankshire in the neck after his shirt was almost torn off.

Bjorn Hardley – 5.5 – Came forward and made some dangerous crosses, but could not find a teammate. Looked confused positionally with a back five, which gave Spurs plenty of room to run behind.

Charlie Savage—6.5 —was steady in midfield and succeeded to move the ball into the attacking third with several passes across the field.

Toby Collier – 5.5 – At times unusually sloppy possession of the ball, and he was dragged through the midfield because of the disparate arrangement.

Zidane Iqbal – 7 – Converted a penalty kick at the initial stage, having excellent control and strength in the penalty area. He had a strong game, appearing in dangerous areas with tight footwork, and he even had some good strong tackles when he cut a central figure early in the game. But his performance was interrupted for an unknown reason in the first half, despite his protests about the breakaway, as he was clearly enjoying himself.

Cobby Mainu — 6 — was careful with the ball and showed a good game with a delay, but he looked out of place, spending most of the match at number nine, and did not know how to effectively time his shots from defenders.

Shola Shoretir – 6.5 – Was unlucky to hit the post, which would have been a fantastic goal. He was a bright spark of United’s attack, especially in the first half, but he lacked a foothold and was unable to do it himself.

Noam Emeran – 5 is a pretty bad day for a winger, starting with an early penalty miss and then another big miss from 10 yards. From time to time he found himself in a large space, but could not create anything with it and eventually climbed to the top.

Substitutes

Omari Forson — 6 — made some good touches to the open space, but often wanted to hold the ball for too long.

Tom Huddlestone – 6 – Kept things simple in midfield and distributed the ball.