Player Ratings: Real Betis 1-0 Manchester United

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Betis tonight in a friendly match in Spain.

Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 corresponds to the average.)

David de Gea 6 – There wasn’t much to do in the 45 minutes he played.

Aaron Van-Bissaka 7 — The best performance in recent times. He looked interested and tried to move forward.

Teden Mengi 6 – It’s a pity that his opportunity was interrupted due to injury.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Was strong and almost never made mistakes.

Brandon Williams 7 – Aggressive and positive. Well done.

Scott McTominay 3 is a terrible display from McTominay. One of the senior players at the exhibition, but performed as a nervous debutant.

Zidane Iqbal 8 – pulled the strings and was at the center of everything good that United did. The player of the match in red.

Anthony Elanga 6.5 — better than Elanga after an unsuccessful series of games.

Isaac Hansen-Aaroen 4 – Bad, but maybe he wasn’t ready, as he replaced Donny van de Beek late.

Alejandro Garnacho 6.5 – some decent races, but nothing impressive.

Anthony Martial 6.5 — He only had 45 minutes, and he didn’t participate too actively.

Substitutes

Rhys Bennett 7 – Very good.

Tom Heaton 7 – Made a great save, saving the score 1:0.

Sam Murray 6.5 — good again.

Shola Shoretire 5.5 — showed nothing.

Kobbie Mainoo 6.5 — A couple of good flashes, but nothing special.

Noah Emeran 6.5 is the same.

Joe Hugill 6 – He had few opportunities.

Mark Jurado 6 – Didn’t have much time to make an impact.

Charlie Savage 6 — did not have time to make a big impact.