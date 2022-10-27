Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol

Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 at Old Trafford tonight. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 corresponds to the average.)

David de Gea 6 – There’s not much to do. In fact, did he even make a save?

Diogo Dalot 8 – Another great performance by Dalot ended with a magnificent head goal. A well-deserved 30-minute rest.

Victor Lindelof 7.5 – copes well with Lisandro.

Lisandro Martinez 7.5 – Finally he gets a well-deserved rest. Played well.

Tyrell Malasia 7.5 – Played well, a lot of good forwards.

Casemiro 7.5 is a quieter game from Casemiro, but still effective. Johnny’s in place.

Christian Eriksen 7 is a good game.

Anthony 7. Do you think he was recorded so that he could rest, and not because of the show … isn’t that right?

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Played well, some amazing passes, including Ronaldo’s assist.

Alejandro Garnacho 8.5 – A great debut, showed confidence, it was difficult to cope with him. Unlucky not to score right before leaving.

Cristiano Ronaldo 7 – Mostly off the pace, but continued and scored a goal. It’s unbelievable that the fans will be booing United’s goal.

Substitutes

Harry Maguire 6.5 — coped well with his task.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Full of energy and scored well.

Scott McTominay 6.5 — Did fine. No luck with the title.

Luke Shaw 7 – A good pass to the Rashford goal.

Donny van de Beek 6.5 – Looked confident. beautiful heel.