Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

Manchester United beat West Ham 1-0 this afternoon at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 corresponds to the average.)

David de Gea, 8. A great save at the beginning of the game, which could have turned the tide of the game when West Ham were on top. Also, did we see some sweeping there? Another good save from Antonio, followed by another, even better, from Zuma in the 82nd minute and even better than the one that was at the death.

Diogo Dalot 8.5 is another great performance by Dalot. Heels to boot. Upper form, upper full back.

Harry Maguire 4.5 — did not learn from his mistakes of the past. Again and again exposing the defense, advancing, leaving a gap for an easy ball from above. It wasn’t so bad in the second half.

Lisandro Martinez 9 is an incredible player. Not worse than Vidic in his best years. Brilliantly covered up Maguire’s failures.

Luke Shaw 7.5 – Played well, a lot of good forwards.

Casemiro 7 – Quiet efficiency. Some beautiful clear pass. A couple of mistakes and extra missed penalties.

Christian Eriksen 8 – Great performance. Some excellent passes and what a shot Rashford head.

Anthony Elanga 3.5 is completely ineffective.

Bruno Fernandes 7 is not his best game, but he made some good passes and was everywhere.

Marcus Rashford 7.5 – Great header.. again! It was bad in the second half.

Cristiano Ronaldo 7 – Greedy at times, but he worked hard and played some great passes. The best of the season from him.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay 5 – added a bit, possession was wasteful.

Fred 6.5 — No luck with the title.