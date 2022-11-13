Player Ratings: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United

Manchester United got a late winner to beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League at Craven Cottage this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 corresponds to the average.)

David de Gea 8.5 – A good save in the first half and some excellent ones in the second.

Tyrell Malacia 4.5 – struggled badly in the first half, but didn’t get any support from Anthony Elangi. The second one is better.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Everything is fine.

Lisandro Martinez 7 – Everything is fine.

Luke Shaw 5 – did not follow James’ goal and offered little to move forward.

Casemiro 6 – Defended his defense well in the first half, but went awol several times in the second.

Christian Eriksen 8.5 – Started and finished the goal superbly, and should have scored another goal only at half-time. Great help for the winner

Anthony Elanga 2 – It is absolutely ineffective to move forward, but the worst crime was the lack of tracking back and the full disclosure of Malasia on the right flank. Shocking performance.

Bruno Fernandes 3.5 – Bad. He really had a hand in the gate. Unfortunately, also in the goal of Dan James and countless ball losses.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Played well, but couldn’t finish.

Anthony Martial 7 – Good play by the central striker in the first half, the only problem was the completion of the game. The second half was more disappointing with Martial, who we haven’t seen for a long time, but to be honest, he’s not 100% fit yet.

Scott McTominay 5.5 – Actually added a little bit. A bad replacement. I should have scored in the 82nd minute.

Alejandro Garnacho 8.5 – wins the game again. What a talent. Should have come out instead of McTominay. There should have been a pen.