Player Ratings: Aston Villa 3-1 Man United

Exhausted Manchester United lost 3-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 corresponds to the average.)

David de Gea 4 – Very bad for the first goal and a little out of place for the second.

Diogo Dalot 7 is United’s best player to date, although that doesn’t say much. but why didn’t he shoot after that fantastic pass from Casemiro?

Victor Lindelof 4.5 – scored the first goal and looked nervous after that.

Lisandro Martinez 5.5 – Lost a couple of times at pace and knocked the ball into the third goal.

Luke Shaw 6.5 – slightly off the pace before the goal, for which he should be given credit, despite a strong deflection. Sometimes it’s sloppy.

Casemiro, 6 – Made some great passes, but maybe missed all the goals.

Christian Eriksen 6 is a low–key game by his standards.

Marcus Rashford 5 – What’s difficult about playing on the right?

Donnie van de Beek 3 – Pip Donaghy, David McCallum, Claude Rains… Donnie van de Beek.

Alejandro Garnacho 6.5 — Tried and managed, but it seems he lacked the confidence to act alone and he postponed it too often.

Cristiano Ronaldo 4. Another missed player, more terrible conversions in rugby… sad to see.

Substitutes

Tyrell Malacia 5.5 – looked shaky.

Anthony Martial 6 – Did nothing important.

Anthony Elanga 6 – A small influence.