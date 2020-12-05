Player has $ 500,000 collection thrown in the trash by mom

Anyone who collects games knows how much each piece is worth, either financially or emotionally. Losing any item can cause a shock to the collector, and as in the case that we will tell in this news, which involves a lot of US $ 500 thousand thrown literally in the trash.

The character in this story lives in New York and works at the J&L Game store, and had a collection with more than 500 platform games like Famicom, Super Famicom (NES and Super NES from Japan, respectively), Mega Drive, Master System, PlayStation and some other platforms, half of which were sealed.

“People are going to die. I just found out that my mom threw away all my PlayStation games [and other platforms] a few years ago. More than 500, half of which were still sealed. I’m going to kill someone ”, wrote the player in a message that was deleted some time later, probably due to the mention of killing someone.

He did not even mention the reasons that led his mother to throw games away, but revealed that other things also ended up in the trash, such as skateboards, drum pedals, drum sticks, comics and some other items that were stored.



