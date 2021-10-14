Player Equipment Is Coming In Partnership With Riot Games And Logitech

Logitech, which has recently attracted attention with its player equipment, and the publisher of League of Legends, one of the most popular games in the game world, made an agreement for a special collection.

League of Legends-themed player equipment prepared in cooperation with Logitech and Riot Games was introduced in the past hours. For League of Legends lovers, it must be said that they have great designs. The products in this collection are as follows:

Logitech League of Legends Products

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset

Designed with esports professionals and based on PRO X technology, the headset features premium construction for exceptional comfort and durability, Blue VO!CE technology for superior audio communication, and a 7.1 surround sound system for maximum clarity.

G PRO Keyboard

The Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard League of Legends version features a Tenkeyless design that creates desk space for low DPI mouse use. With durable GX Brown tactile switches, it provides discernible feedback without making loud noises or distractions. This keyboard with programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB and onboard memory allows gamers to customize and store the lighting pattern for tournaments.

Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse

This wireless mouse features LIGHTSPEED technology, a HERO 25K sensor for pixel-precise targeting, and 50mm click resistance. With 4/8 customizable keys, including four removable side buttons, the G PRO wireless mouse offers professional-level control and precision.

Logitech G G840 XL Gaming Mouse Pad

The Logitech G G840 XL Gaming Mouse Pad brings the game Summoner’s Rift to your desk and ties the collection together. Its extra-wide 900mm x 400mm dimensions provide maximum gaming configuration options while providing a fixed 3mm height.