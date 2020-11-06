Play World of Warcraft for Free November 5-9

Blizzard announces a free access weekend for players with inactive accounts of its popular MMORPG to welcome Shadowlands.

World of Warcraft, Blizzard’s popular MMORPG, offers free access for all those players with inactive accounts throughout this weekend; This has been announced by those in charge through an official statement on their website, thus confirming free play from November 5 to November 9, including the base game, all expansions released so far (yes, also Battle for Azeroth) and all its characters. All this to celebrate the upcoming launch of Shadowlands, the new and long-awaited expansion of WoW that will arrive on November 24, and encourage the community to return to the game.

Start your engines for Shadowlands

“Shadowlands is coming, and you and your allies are needed at the forefront. This weekend we’re offering players with inactive World of Warcraft accounts full access to the game and all of its characters without a subscription required. If this is your case, you will have access to all the expansions, including Battle for Azeroth, so you can play the latest content and prepare for Shadowlands, which will arrive on November 24, 2020 at 00:00 CET. Come back to join your brotherhood, gather your comrades and prepare to face the afterlife “, they assure from Blizzard in an official statement.

This new period of free access to all World of Warcraft content will allow players who have inactive accounts, that is, who played in the past and stopped paying the subscription, reactivate them to enjoy all the content released so far; So much so, that Blizzard recommends playing the Battle for Azeroth expansion to catch up and reach a suitable level for the new Shadowlands expansion.

Although for those who have not played World of Warcraft for a long time, Blizzard recommends starting at level 1 to adapt to all the news and learn the basics of the game. World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will finally be available on November 24 after its latest delay.



