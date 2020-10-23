Play the game on an error page on Taito’s website

Taito is a production company that has been quite successful in the past, and speaking her name reminds many people of classics like Space Invaders. And, to toast one of your most popular titles, you can play it on the official website of the Japanese company.

According to information that is running the network, you can enjoy the title whenever you fall on an error page on the site. As you can see in the image below, enemy ships appear in 404 format, and it is in this area that confrontations take place.

For those who are going to enjoy the opportunity, the game happens in infinite waves and each group eliminated a new one appears – and the difficulty increases, since new enemy ships are capable of firing faster and making larger amounts of shots.

So, did you like the novelty that happens both on the PC and on the smartphone?




