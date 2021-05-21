Play FreeOnline Multiplayer On PS5 And PS4 This Weekend

PlayStation offers a free online multiplayer weekend on PS5 and PS4. On Saturday May 22nd and Sunday May 23rd you will not need PS Plus. The PS5 and PS4 community will have unrestricted access to online multiplayer features this coming weekend. From Saturday May 22 at 00:01 CEST to Sunday May 23 at 23:59 CEST, you have the opportunity to use the online modes of all your titles for free without having to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

You don’t need to activate anything to join the promotion: just log in to your favorite title and join the competition (or collaboration) with other players. Games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Grand Theft Auto: Online or Minecraft, among others, are some of the games that require a PS Plus member to play online; during these days access to multiplayer will be free. Of course, of course, you must have the game on your property.

Play at Home: free content for a selection of games

Another of the promotions available on PS5 and PS4 goes through Play at Home, which offers numerous additional content at no additional cost in some of the main names in the multiplayer environment. Games like Rocket League, NBA 2K21, and Warframe have already released their respective free packs. You must go to the PS Store to get them; will remain available for redemption until June 6 at 09:00 CEST. Know through this link all the details.

Remember that PlayStation does not require being a PS Plus member to access the online game in those free to play titles. Xbox, on the other hand, did demand it until a few weeks ago, when the division backtracked and opened its doors to all players. Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Rocket League itself and many more took advantage of the fall of this barrier.