Play Dead Cells for free on Nintendo Switch

Dead Cells will post a free trial on Nintendo Switch for a limited time. Available on the console from January 26 to February 1.

Dead Cells will have a free trial on Nintendo Switch. Users will be able to access it from January 26 to February 1, 2021. During those days you will have the opportunity to play it at no additional cost. The only requirement is to be a member of Nintendo Switch Online, the subscription service built into the console.

From this moment you will see a link in the Dead Cells profile on Nintendo eShop that will allow you to download the trial version. Once the game period ends, the application will stop working. We leave you with the profile of the game in the digital store of the Japanese company:

Nintendo Switch Online, how do I subscribe?

Becoming a member of Nintendo Switch Online will allow you to obtain certain benefits within the console, such as a catalog of classic NES and Super NES games, the possibility of taking advantage of the multiplayer functions of the current generation titles (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 and Mario Tennis Aces, for example), discounts on the purchase of certain games and more.

There is a free trial period for 7 days, which you can activate from within the Nintendo Switch Online application, at the bottom left of the main menu. There are three subscription modalities that we describe below:

1 month (30 days): 3.99 euros

3 months (90 days): 7.99 euros

12 months (365 days): 19.99 euros

If you group yourself among several, you will find a fourth option, called a family subscription. For 34.99 euros, up to 8 simultaneous accounts will have access to Nintendo Switch for 365 days. Almost nothing.

If you want to continue knowing the advantages of being a member and the modalities to sign up for the service, click on this link.