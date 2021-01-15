Play CoD: Black Ops Cold War – Free Zombies

For a whole week, players can access the new Zombies chapter totally free on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. All the details.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Free Access to Zombies is now available. With the motive of the news of the veteran mode of the Treyarch series, the studio has started a free download period for all PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC users to enjoy from January 14 Until January 21 without cost of the first big event of the season.

“For the first time in Call of Duty history, Treyarch’s legendary Zombies mode will be available for free during Zombies Free Access Week,” Call of Duty member James Mattone said in the statement. This mode can now be downloaded from the PS Store, Microsoft Store and Battle Net, as indicated below, and includes the following game modes: Die Maschine, A Tope and Annihilation; the latter exclusive for PlayStation 4 and PS5 players.

Xbox Live GOLD required to play online on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – All Editions Available

For those of you who are interested in buying the complete game, either now or after the free trial, in this link we break down all the editions, prices and contents of each edition; each one has a price, depending on how this content suits your interests. All progress from this test can be transferred to the full version of the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. After a year of successes with Warzone and Modern Warfare, there were doubts about the possible commercial path of a new paid canonical installment; the result is the best-selling title for PS5 this Christmas on portals such as PS Store.