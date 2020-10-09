Play Blasphemous Free This Weekend Xbox One with Gold

Microsoft presents a new selection of video games with free access this weekend with the possibility of acquiring them at a discount.

The Free Play Days return once again to Xbox One for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, this time, with Blasphemous, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Assetto Corsa Competizione as protagonists, with the possibility of downloading and playing without limits to these video games from now on and throughout this weekend. In addition, for those who want to continue playing after the free access period, they can purchase them through interesting discounts. This is how Xbox has shared it through its usual channels.

Play for free with Xbox Live Gold

Thus, Xbox One users with an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, can now download the three video games and enjoy them until next Monday at 08:59, starting with Blasphemous, the celebrated metroidvania of Pixel art style work of the young Sevillian studio The Game Kitchen and in which we must liberate the land of Cvustodia from evil in the form of monstrous enemies and powerful final bosses.

On the other hand, fans of open world action and adventure games have with Saints Row IV: Re-Elected hours and hours of fun and debauchery with the craziest missions we can imagine, all with the most complete version of the game. title with all its DLC; it’s time to save the world from the threat of unsuspecting aliens.

Finally, players who like to burn tires can enjoy Assetto Corsa Competizione, one of the most advanced racing simulators on the market with the GT3 championship as the main protagonist and their respective vehicles, drivers and official circuits. In addition, those who want to continue with their games once the free access period ends can buy the three titles on Xbox Live with interesting discounts:

Blasphemous: 50% discount (12.49 euros)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – 75% off (€ 4.99)

Assetto Corsa Competizione: 25% discount (29.99 euros)



