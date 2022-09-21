Platoon 3: What is SplatNet?

Splatoon 3 is now in the hands of many new and old players in the series. Players level up, participate in PVP or salmon races, decorate their lockers, prepare for the first splatfest, complete the main story and collect cards for tablet battles. There is a lot to do and a lot to collect, from badges to titles, clothes and banners.

Even outside of Splatoon, players can now be on top of the game through Splatoon 3’s online service called SplatNet. There was something similar in Splatoon 2, but it’s especially important for this third new game. SplatNet is an application that connects to a Nintendo Switch Online player’s account to track their history, stores, Splatfests, weapons, and more.

What is SplatNet

SplatNet is part of the Nintendo Switch Online application. The app connects to a Nintendo Switch Online player account and has services for certain games such as Animal Crossing, Splatoon and Super Smash Bros. By clicking on Splatoon 3, players will switch to the new SplatNet. The application shows what is happening in Splatfest, if it takes place in the near future, and which team the player has chosen, as well as his friends Nintendo Switch.

SplatNet keeps track of the total number of wins in battles for territory, favorite weapons, the best rank of all time and the total number of ink won. It is also a way to be aware of what maps will be, when territory battles will take place, and what weapons will be available in the salmon race schedule. In fact, SplatNet is a great source for tracking player statistics, history, and what happens in the game on a daily basis.

Is it worth having SplatNet?

For Splatoon 3 fans, it’s worth having SplatNet, and not just because of how it tracks matches and stats. This can force players to gain access and buy more items. SplatNet has its own store that accepts in-game money for equipment. SplatNet equipment Store, like in-game stores, changes its equipment every day so that players can buy and view it. Their daily assortment is usually dedicated to a specific Splatoon brand. Equipment purchased in SplatNet can be picked up in Splatoon 3 from March. Unlike equipment ordered from other players, SplatNet equipment can be stored indefinitely until it is removed or purchased.

Another way to get items through SplatNet is to use its stage system called Wandercrust Tour. The system basically rewards players for how much ink they apply in game battles. By sending Krusty’s lawn ink points to Sean, he will reward the player. Most of the awards are wallpapers, but some awards are items not available in other ways, such as Sean’s Krusty Card envelopes and the Stay Krusty cap.

Last but not least is the QR code reader that comes with SplatNet. This reader can scan QR codes specifically for Splatoon 3 gear, banners and more. A recent reward that players can get with a code reader is a banner dedicated to the launch of Splatoon 3. In the future, there will probably be more QR codes on official social networks and on Splatoon 3 websites.

Other SplatNet features

While the items are exciting, players can also enjoy other SplatNet features, such as checking their progress with the season catalog rewards. There is also an album section where you can store 20 game images in photo mode for up to three months. In the Weapons section, players can track the number of wins with each weapon inked and their freshness. In addition, players can view the same replays as in the in-game lobby terminal. Up to 50 of them can be stored for 30 days. Players can also monitor their progress in the Splatoon 3 story mode.

Splatoon 3 is already available on the Nintendo Switch.