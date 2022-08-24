Platoon 3: the time of the start of the demonstration of the world premiere of Splatfest

What is the Splatfest World Premiere demo? Splatfest World Premiere Demo Start/End Time Splatfest World Premiere File Size

Splatoon fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on Splatoon 3, as Nintendo’s colorful multiplayer shooter is coming out for Switch on September 9th — just a few weeks away. And, fortunately, fans can plunge into the new battles of the Tricolor Turf War sequel by participating in the Splatfest World Premiere Demo from Splatoon 3, which can be downloaded almost for free for everyone.

What is the Splatfest World Premiere demo?

The demo version of Splatfest World Premiere is already available for download on the Nintendo Switch online store, but players can only check out the test site. However, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, fans will be able to attend the first official Splatfest event. Splatfests have been part of Splatoon since the beginning and allowed players to choose between two teams.

And judging by the performances of both teams at the weekend’s Splatfest, one of them will be the winner. Splatfests had a choice between baseball and football, ketchup and mustard, spoon and fork. This time, the Splatfest demo will force players to choose one of three teams: Team Rock, Team Paper or Team Scissors.

Switch owners will need an internet connection and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to participate in the Splatoon 3 Splatfest demo. Fortunately, Nintendo is providing a free seven-day trial of NSO to anyone who downloads the World Premiere demo from the online store. The code must be sent to the players’ email address.

Start/end time of the Splatfest World Premiere demo

The first half of the demo of the world premiere of Splatoon 3 Splatfest will begin on August 27 at 9:00 am Pacific time. This first half of the event will feature typical Splatfest battles in which one team will fight another team. However, in the second half of Splatfest, new Tricolor Turf War battles will be presented, in which three teams will fight at the same time. The second half starts at 15:00 Pacific time and ends at 21:00 Pacific time.

File size of the Splatfest world premiere

For those who would like to make sure they have enough free space on the Nintendo Switch, the Splatoon 3 demo takes up only 2.5 GB. However, it seems that the full version of Splatoon 3 will take up a little more space than the demo version, namely 4.3 GB.

Splatoon 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch on September 9, 2022.